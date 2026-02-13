Special Committee on US Investment Bill to Hold Public Hearing on Tues. as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's special committee tasked with handling legislation to implement South Korea’s investment pledges to the United States will hold a public hearing next week as planned to gather opinions on the legislation from government agencies and industries.Rep. Kim Sang-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party, who heads the committee on the Special Act on the Management of Strategic Investment between South Korea and the United States, told KBS on Saturday that the hearing will go ahead as planned on Tuesday as uncertainties remain over export conditions.He made the remark when asked to comment on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were unlawful.Rep. Jung Tae-ho, a senior member of the committee from the ruling Democratic Party, told KBS that processing the bill is part of the legislative steps needed to establish domestic law implementing the investment commitments agreed upon by the governments of South Korea and the United States.While the special committee operation period will run through March 9, rival camps are likely to pass the legislation during a plenary session on March 5.The special committee was set up after Trump threatened to raise the tariffs back to 25 percent from the 15 percent level agreed upon in July last year, citing a lack of follow-through on Seoul’s pledge to invest 350 billion dollars in the U.S. and purchase 100 billion dollars’ worth of American energy products.