K-pop Acts Claim 7 of Top 10 Spots on IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

K-pop artists including Stray Kids and Seventeen accounted for seven of the top 10 best-selling albums worldwide last year, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry(IFPI)’s Global Album Sales Chart released Friday (US time).Stray Kids’ “Karma” ranked second on the 2025 list, followed by Seventeen’s “Happy Burstday” and Enhypen’s “Desire: Unleash." The chart was topped by Taylor Swift with “The Life of a Showgirl.”Other Korean releases in the top 10 were Tomorrow X Together’s “The Name Chapter: Together” in sixth place, Zerobaseone’s “Never Say Never” at No. 7, Ive’s “Ive Empathy” at No. 9 and G-Dragon’s “Ubermensch” at No. 10.The IFPI ranking reflects combined physical album and paid digital download sales. Several additional Korean albums placed within the top 20, including NCT Wish’s “Color” (11th), &Team’s “Back to Life” (13th), Riize’s “Odyssey” (15th), Aespa’s “Rich Man” (16th) and BoyNextDoor’s “No Genre” (18th).In the IFPI’s separate Global Album Chart, which incorporates streaming data, the original soundtrack to Netflix’s animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” ranked third.Stray Kids’ “Karma” placed sixth, followed by Seventeen’s “Happy Burstday” (12th), Enhypen’s “Desire: Unleash” (16th) and “rosie” by Rosé of Blackpink (19th).Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” also led that chart.