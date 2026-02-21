Menu Content

Politics

Seoul Vows to Monitor Additional Measures, Consult US After Court Voids Trump Tariffs

Written: 2026-02-21 17:27:28Updated: 2026-02-21 17:35:13

Seoul Vows to Monitor Additional Measures, Consult US After Court Voids Trump Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Saturday it will comprehensively review and monitor the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Trump administration’s tariffs and Washington’s position, adding that it will examine future response measures in a direction that best serves national interests. 

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom convened an interagency meeting Saturday afternoon with key economic and foreign policy officials to assess Washington’s follow-up measure to impose a ten percent global tariff and to monitor responses from major countries after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff policy unlawful.

Attendees included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan. 

Participants reviewed the implications of the court ruling and discussed response measures, agreeing to closely track additional U.S. actions. 

The government will also coordinate with businesses to ensure companies receive accurate information regarding possible refunds of tariffs already paid.

On the legislation to implement South Korea’s investment pledges to the United States, officials agreed to proceed with legislative procedures, including a public hearing as planned.
