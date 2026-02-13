Brazilian President Lula Set to Begin State Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will arrive in South Korea on Sunday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.According to the presidential office, Lee and Lula are scheduled to hold a summit Monday morning, followed by the signing of memorandums of understanding and a state dinner.It will be Lula's first state visit to South Korea since 2005 during his first term.The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, climate, energy, space, defense, science and technology, agriculture, education, culture and people‑to‑people exchanges.Lee and Lula last met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in June last year, where they built personal rapport by sharing experiences of overcoming adversity in their youth.Meanwhile, the first ladies met Saturday ahead of the summit. Kim Hea Kyung visited a traditional market in Seoul with Rosângela Lula da Silva, who arrived a day earlier, where they browsed traditional hanbok fabrics and selected matching rings.