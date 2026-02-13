Wildfires Spread in Yesan, Hamyang Amid Dry, Windy Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that broke out Saturday in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, reignited overnight, prompting authorities to issue an evacuation order for nearby residents.The fire initially started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, and the main blaze was brought under control about four hours later. But it flared up again roughly three hours afterward and continued to spread through the night.Regional fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response, deploying about 260 personnel and 60 pieces of equipment.The affected area expanded from 25 hectares to more than 45 hectares, and about 50 residents evacuated to community halls and other shelters, spending a sleepless night as the fire approached residential areas.In a separate incident, a wildfire that broke out in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang Province, at 9:14 p.m. Saturday burned for more than 12 hours, prompting a Level 1 wildfire alert and evacuation orders.The containment rate there fell to 28 percent early Sunday before rising to 60 percent after intensive firefighting efforts.Amid dry weather and strong winds, wildfires of varying sizes have been breaking out sporadically across the country, including in Gangneung and Ulsan.