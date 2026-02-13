Strong Winds, Yellow Dust Sweep Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Strong winds swept across the country on Sunday, with wind advisories issued in the morning for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon Province and coastal regions.The Korea Meteorological Administration warned that even small embers could be carried by strong gusts and quickly spread into large fires, urging the public to exercise caution to prevent further wildfire damage.Light rain of around five millimeters is expected during the day in parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces.Yellow dust is also forecast to affect much of the country on Sunday, with fine dust levels in many areas expected to temporarily rise to the "very bad" range in the afternoon.Subzero temperatures are set to return Monday, with the morning low in Seoul projected to drop to minus two degrees Celsius, more than ten degrees lower than Sunday.Cold wave advisories are scheduled to take effect from 9 p.m. Sunday in parts of South Jeolla and Gyeongsang Provinces.