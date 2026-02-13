Bessent Says Trade Partners Hope to Maintain US Deals Despite Supreme Court Decision

Photo : AP / Yonhap

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trading partners hope to maintain their existing trade agreements with the United States despite the Supreme Court's ruling that the president's reciprocal tariffs were unlawful.In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Bessent said the Trump administration remains in close contact with U.S. trading partners and that all parties want to preserve the trade deals already in place.Bessent said that the Supreme Court’s decision only barred tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act(IEEPA), but that U.S. President Donald Trump retains other authority.Trump signed a proclamation on Friday imposing a ten percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, a temporary measure that can remain in effect for up to 150 days before requiring congressional approval.Trump later said the rate would rise to 15 percent, with further executive actions expected.Bessent described Section 122 as a temporary bridge, saying investigations under Sections 232 and 301 could make the provision unnecessary within five months and ultimately allow overall tariff levels to remain unchanged.