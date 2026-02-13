Kim Jong-un Reelected General Secretary of Ruling Workers' Party

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reelected general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party at its ongoing congress.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Monday that the Ninth Congress of the ruling party had again elected Kim to its highest position on Sunday.KCNA reported that the party hailed Kim for building revolutionary armed forces capable of defending against any threat of aggression on their own and fully prepared for any form of war.The congress also assessed the country's war deterrence, with its nuclear forces as its pivot, as having been radically improved despite the stern challenges of history.The Workers’ Party charter stipulates that the general secretary, who represents and leads the entire party, is elected at a party congress every five years.Kim’s top party title has changed over time, from first secretary in the early years of his rule to chairman at the seventh congress in 2016 and back to general secretary at the eighth congress in 2021.