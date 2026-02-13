Exports Jump 23.5% in First 20 Days of February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports surpassed 43 billion U.S. dollars in the first 20 days of February, marking the highest figure for the period.Data from the Korea Customs Service released Monday showed that exports totaled 43-point-five billion U.S. dollars during the period, up 23-point-five percent from the previous year.The figure exceeded the previous record of 43 billion dollars set last December.Average daily exports also jumped 47-point-three percent, as the number of working days decreased by two and a half days from a year earlier to 13.Semiconductor shipments surged 134-point-one percent, and exports of passenger vehicles declined 26-point-six percent.Exports to major markets all increased, with shipments to China and the U.S. rising 30-point-eight percent and 21-point-nine percent, respectively.Imports increased eleven-point-seven percent to 38-point-six billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of four-point-nine billion dollars.