Politics

Lee Welcomes Brazilian President Lula Ahead of Summit

Written: 2026-02-23 10:46:22Updated: 2026-02-23 13:37:25

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung issued a message of welcome ahead of his summit with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to South Korea.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Lee expressed support for Lula’s life, struggles and achievements, saying he looked forward to meeting him and warmly welcoming him as he described him as his “eternal comrade.”

Lee said he wholeheartedly welcomed Lula’s state visit on behalf of the South Korean people.

Lee described Lula’s life story, from child laborer to national leader, as evidence that democracy is the best vehicle for economic and social advancement, saying Lula had overcome political turmoil and rejoined the Brazilian people in revitalizing the country.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold a summit in the morning, sign memorandums of understanding on areas including defense and energy and issue a joint press statement.

A state dinner is scheduled in the evening at the presidential office.
