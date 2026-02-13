Gov't Says Global Market Impact of US Supreme Court Decision Limited

Photo : YONHAP News

The government determined that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down sweeping tariffs had a limited impact on global markets but that external risks remain.The government assessed the fallout of the ruling on Monday during a meeting chaired by First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyoung-il.The meeting involved representatives from the Bank of Korea, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service.Participants noted that on Friday, the day of the ruling, U.S. and European stock markets rose, and the dollar index remained stable, suggesting the immediate impact on global markets had been contained.However, they noted that external uncertainties persist, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of a ten percent, and later 15 percent, global tariff shortly after the ruling.The government said it would maintain heightened vigilance, continue operating a 24-hour market monitoring system and closely monitor U.S. moves and the responses of other countries.