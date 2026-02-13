Gov't Vows Stern Measures against Wildfire Triggers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it would adopt a zero-tolerance policy against illegal acts that have been major causes of wildfires, such as unauthorized burning and careless disposal of cigarette butts.Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung on Monday made the remarks at an emergency interagency meeting in Seoul to discuss responses to wildfires that broke out over the weekend, including a blaze in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang Province.The minister said that about 20 wildfires had occurred nationwide over the weekend, warning that dry weather and strong winds could allow even a small spark to become a large-scale blaze.Yun urged local governments to step up crackdowns in forest areas and impose fines, and called for strict investigation and punishment of those responsible for fires.He also asked the public to comply with wildfire prevention rules, including bans on smoking, cooking and burning waste in mountainous areas.The Hamyang fire was 83 percent contained as of 2 p.m. Monday, after affecting 232 hectares and displacing about 130 people, and 21 other weekend wildfires across the country had been fully extinguished.