Ruling Party to Put 3 Judicial Reform Bills to a Plenary Vote without Amendments

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will push for the plenary to handle a package of three contested bills on judicial reform, with no amendments to the versions approved by the parliament’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.The decision was made Sunday during a general assembly of DP representatives, and party spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said the party, the government and the presidential office had already fine-tuned the details of each bill.The main opposition People Power Party strongly opposes the reform measures and has accused the ruling camp of trying to protect President Lee Jae Myung from legal risks in connection with trials that have been suspended during his term in office.One of the bills would allow for judges and prosecutors to face up to ten years in prison or suspension from the profession for up to ten years for perverting the course of justice by intentionally distorting legal principles or permitting fabricated evidence during a trial or investigation.A second bill would allow constitutional appeals even after a Supreme Court ruling, and a third bill would increase the number of top court justices from 14 to 26.The ruling party decided not to make any revisions to the bill on perverting the course of justice, despite concerns that some of its provisions might be unconstitutional.The three bills are expected to be put to a vote during a plenary session that is likely to take place between Tuesday and March 3.