KOSPI Breaks 5,900 for First Time after US Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Tariff Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) broke the five-thousand-900 mark for the first time after opening Monday.The KOSPI was trading at five-thousand-846-point-97 as of 11:14 a.m., up 37-point-98 points, or zero-point-65 percent, from the previous day’s closing.After opening at five-thousand-903-point-11, up one-point-63 percent, the main bourse peaked at five-thousand-931-point-86 at one point during the morning hours.Individual investors picked up shares worth a combined net 644-point-eight billion won, or around 447 million U.S. dollars, as foreign and institutional investors posted net sales of 477-point-three billion won and 228-point-eight billion won, respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ, meanwhile, stood at one-thousand-158-point-23, up four-point-23 points, or zero-point-37 percent, from the previous day’s closing.The sharp openings come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 230-point-81 points, or zero-point-47 percent, to 49-thousand-625-point-97 Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of the global tariffs the White House announced last year.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 203-point-34 points, or zero-point-nine percent, to close at 22-thousand-886-point-07, and the S&P 500 rose 47-point-62 points, or zero-point-69 percent, to six-thousand-909-point-51.