Standing Committee Approves Bill to Amend Referendum Act in Step toward Constitutional Change

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary standing committee has approved a bill to revise the Referendum Act so that a referendum to amend the Constitution can be held concurrently during the June 3 local elections.The ruling Democratic Party pushed the bill through the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee on Monday, as the main opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote in protest of the bill’s introduction without a subpanel review.The push to revise the law is a long-delayed move that follows the Constitutional Court’s decision in 2014 that it is unconstitutional to restrict the voting rights of overseas Koreans to those registered as residents or those with a registered address in the country.It is also considered a necessary step in the push to amend the Constitution, after Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik called on lawmakers to revise the law and hold a referendum at the same time as the upcoming local elections.The bill would grant voting rights to all South Koreans registered on the overseas voter list, and stipulates that overseas absentee registrations and applications for overseas voter registration should be handled in accordance with standards under the Public Official Election Act.The minimum voting age would also be lowered to 18 from the current 19.