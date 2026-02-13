Joint Chiefs: S. Korea, US Coordinating Details of Freedom Shield Exercises

Photo : KBS News

Military authorities say South Korea and the U.S. are coordinating details of their combined Freedom Shield military exercises.The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs Office, Jang Do-young, said Monday that the two countries are closely discussing when and how to hold the exercises, as well as their scale, adding that the Joint Chiefs will make an announcement once agreements are reached.Jang conveyed the information when asked whether Seoul and Washington are at odds over the question of whether to delay or scale down field training exercises that North Korea is sensitive about.At the defense ministry, spokesperson Chung Bin-na said the Freedom Shield drill will be held in March as planned, adding that it will focus on verifying the full operational capabilities of the future combined forces command, which is a precondition for South Korea to take over wartime operations control from the U.S. within the term of the current government.The military authorities’ remarks come as some observers have speculated that the field training exercises might be scaled back to create an atmosphere of reconciliation between the two Koreas.