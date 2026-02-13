Supreme Court Chief Justice Reiterates Need for Debate over Judicial Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has reiterated the need for sufficient debate over judicial reform bills that the ruling Democratic Party plans on passing during an upcoming plenary session.Jo revealed the stance on Monday on his way to work when asked by reporters, saying the three bills aim to fundamentally change the framework of the justice system that has been in place since the nation’s judiciary was created some eight decades ago.He said the changes sought in the bills are of great significance, might require constitutional amendments, and could directly hurt the people.In particular, Jo is said to have expressed concerns about the bill that would allow constitutional appeals even after a Supreme Court ruling.The chief justice’s comments come a day after the ruling party agreed to push for the plenary to handle the three contested bills, with no amendments to the versions approved by the parliament’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.The bills are set to be submitted and handled during a plenary session scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Tuesday next week.