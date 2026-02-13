Main Blazes of Hamyang Wildfire Contained after 44 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

The main blazes of a wildfire in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang Province, considered to be the year’s first large-scale wildfire, have been fully contained after three days.The Korea Forest Service announced on Monday that the main blazes were fully contained around 5 p.m. after the authorities mobilized 50 helicopters, some 840 personnel and around 120 pieces of equipment.Forest authorities estimated that the wildfire impacted 234 hectares of land.The fire prompted the evacuation of some 160 residents of five towns.No injuries have been reported so far, but one greenhouse and one farm shed burned down.Forest authorities plan to continue their efforts during nighttime hours to fully extinguish the remaining embers.The fire began at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, and forest authorities issued a Level 2 wildfire response alert at 10:30 p.m. the following day.A Level 2 alert is issued when the estimated damage exceeds 100 hectares, average wind speeds exceed 11 meters per second, or containment is expected to take more than 48 hours.