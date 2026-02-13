Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Ticket Reservations for BTS Comeback Show to Open at 8 p.m. Monday

Written: 2026-02-23 18:57:55Updated: 2026-02-23 19:18:55

Ticket Reservations for BTS Comeback Show to Open at 8 p.m. Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Ticket reservations for the BTS comeback show in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun area on March 21 will open on the Nol Ticket online platform at 8 p.m. Monday, Korea Standard Time.

Competition to reserve tickets is expected to be fierce, as it will be the K-pop supergroup’s first performance in three years and nine months to showcase a new album.

Standing seats on the left-hand side and designated seats located behind the standing section up to where the statue of the late Admiral Yi Sun-sin stands at Gwanghwamun Square will be available for reservations.

Part of the standing section has been set aside for a select group of two-thousand people who entered an event after purchasing BTS’ upcoming album in advance.

Reservations are limited to one ticket per person.

The global streaming service Netflix is set to exclusively livestream the comeback performance, titled “BTS the Comeback Live | Arirang.”

The album “Arirang,” featuring 14 new tracks, will be released March 20 at 1 p.m., Korea Standard Time.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >