Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea’s Top Envoy in US to Monitor Follow-Up on New US Tariffs, Support Bilateral Trade Talks

Written: 2026-02-25 14:52:34Updated: 2026-02-25 14:59:08

S. Korea’s Top Envoy in US to Monitor Follow-Up on New US Tariffs, Support Bilateral Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top envoy to the United States says she will closely monitor the Donald Trump administration’s follow-up actions on its new global tariffs of ten percent while supporting efforts to foster an amicable atmosphere for consultations between Seoul and Washington.

Meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington on Tuesday, Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha addressed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Trump’s sweeping emergency duties and said Seoul intends to respond in a manner that best serves its national interests.

Kang said procedural uncertainties remain, with the top court giving no clear guidelines on how to proceed with potential tariff refunds of up to 175 billion U.S. dollars, and that she plans to closely consult with South Korean firms operating in the U.S. and business groups.

Aside from the new tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act, which Trump intends to raise to 15 percent, the U.S. president has directed an investigation into what he calls “certain unreasonable and discriminatory acts, policies, and practices that burden or restrict U.S. commerce” in accordance with Section 301.

Section 301 was the provision that U.S. investors in the e-commerce giant Coupang cited when they asked the U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) to look into Seoul’s handling of the company’s recent data breach.

With the Trump administration announcing that the investigation will include major U.S. trade partners, it is speculated that the USTR may open an inquiry into issues concerning South Korea.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >