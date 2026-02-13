Parliament Passes Bill Seeking to Revise Commercial Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party-dominated National Assembly has passed a bill aimed at improving corporate governance despite a filibuster by the main opposition camp.Shortly after the filibuster ended on Wednesday, the bill to revise the Commercial Act passed in a plenary session with 175 out of 176 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor and one abstaining.Once the legislation is promulgated and goes into force, companies will be required to cancel any newly acquired treasury shares within one year of their acquisition to prevent them from being used to defend management rights.But exceptions apply if the treasury shares are disposed of proportionally and equally to shareholders as stipulated, or if they are used for employee compensation or employee stock ownership plans, as long as the company submits and gains approval for a future disposal plan at a shareholders’ meeting.The main opposition People Power Party launched its filibuster the moment the bill was submitted Tuesday, and the bill was put to a vote as soon as it ended 24 hours later.