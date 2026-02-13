Heads of Courts Convene as Ruling DP Pushes to Pass 3 Judicial Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the nation's courts convened Wednesday to gather opinions regarding a package of three contentious judicial reform bills being pushed for enactment by the ruling Democratic Party(DP).National Court Administration Minister Park Young-jae, presiding over the meeting, said at the opening of the session that there is a need for the judiciary to perceive and examine its continued failure to meet public expectation despite efforts to speed up and conduct fair trials.He said the judiciary must actively engage in the ongoing discussions for judicial reforms to earn the public's trust.Park said there is also a need for the National Assembly to collect opinions from the heads of the courts regarding the three reform bills as the ruling party is expected to submit the bills to the Assembly's plenary starting later on Wednesday.The NCA minister said the three bills are not only going to cause major changes to the judiciary's essential role and function to protect the constitutional order and the public's rights, but they will also likely have a direct impact on people seeking relief from a violation of their rights.One of the bills would allow judges and prosecutors to face up to ten years in prison or suspension from their profession for up to ten years for perverting the course of justice by intentionally distorting legal principles or permitting fabricated evidence during a trial or investigation.A second bill would allow constitutional appeals even after a Supreme Court ruling, and a third bill would increase the number of top court justices from 14 to 26.