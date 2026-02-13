Special Tribunal to Begin Appeals Trial Next Week in Ex-President Yoon’s Obstruction Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Next week a special tribunal at the Seoul High Court will examine a lower court’s decision to hand down a five-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol for obstructing his arrest last year.The tribunal under the appellate court said it will hold its first hearing in Yoon’s case at 2 p.m. next Wednesday to handle appeals from both sides.The special tribunal, which was set up in line with a law mandating the launch of dedicated tribunals to try Yoon and others in insurrection cases connected with the 2024 martial law incident, launched operations Monday.On January 16, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yoon to five years in prison after finding him guilty of ordering the Presidential Security Service to block the execution of a warrant to arrest him on January 3 of last year and of failing to consult his full Cabinet before declaring martial law on December 3, 2024.The former president was also convicted of drafting, and then later destroying, a falsified proclamation after the martial law decree was lifted.