Pres. Lee Vows Best Efforts to Realize Balanced Regional Dev.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says the government is exerting all out efforts for a balanced regional development, which he said is a strategy for the nation’s survival.Lee made the remark on Friday during a town hall meeting held at Jeonbuk National University in North Jeolla Province as he stressed that balanced regional development is a key task for the nation.The president then expressed regret over marginalization faced by North Jeolla Province, saying it is a historical fact that provinces have been discriminated against compared to the Seoul metro area and within the provinces, the Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces have been divided, with the latter facing discrimination. He said that within the Jeolla provinces, North Jeolla Province has faced isolation.Lee was then quick to note that the government and Hyundai Motors Group held a ceremony earlier in the day to mark the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on establishing an innovation hub of robotics, AI and hydrogen energy in the Saemangeum area of Gunsan city in North Jeolla Province.The president said with the MOU, the province has come to attract a significant key future industry before vowing to make the Saemangeum area into a production base for AI robots.