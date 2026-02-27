Lee Lauds Hyundai Motor's Investment in Saemangeum, Pledges Unprecedented State Support

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has visited the Saemangeum region in North Jeolla Province and promised unprecedented state support to foster cutting-edge industries there.At a ceremony held Friday to celebrate Hyundai Motor Group’s robot, hydrogen power and AI investment pledge for the region in the country’s southwest, Lee said the government will respond to such large-scale corporate investment with bolder state support.The president said the government will ensure a smooth transition for businesses and employees relocating to the Saemangeum region and will push to spur growth by easing regulatory and administrative barriers.Lee emphasized the importance of decentralizing the country by encouraging businesses to thrive outside the Seoul capital area in the interest of sustainable growth and balanced regional development.The president said the pledged investment will transform the economic mapping of the southwestern Jeolla region and attract talented personnel both from at home and abroad.The Hyundai Motor Group has pledged to invest a total of nine trillion won, or around six-point-three billion U.S. dollars, including five-point-eight trillion won to build an AI data center and another 400 billion won to build a robot manufacturing plant.