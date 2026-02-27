DP Forges Ahead with Judicial Reforms, despite Outcry from Opposition, Judiciary

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party is pressing ahead with judicial reforms, having just pushed through the second of three related bills at the National Assembly, where it holds a majority. The main opposition People Power Party and key court officials are fiercely protesting the move, saying the bills threaten judiciary independence and the separation of powers.Our Koo Heejin has the details.Report: The National Assembly, dominated by the ruling Democratic Party(DP), passed the second of three contentious judicial reform bills at a plenary session Friday evening, undeterred by protests from the main opposition and key judiciary officials.The bill to allow constitutional appeals passed after the end of a 24-hour filibuster launched by the main opposition People Power Party, which contended that the legislation threatened the separation of the three powers and the independence of the judiciary.With 225 lawmakers casting votes, the bill passed 162 for and 63 against.The bill aims to allow constitutional appeals, even after a Supreme Court ruling is expected, in cases where basic rights were violated due to rulings that go against the Constitution, or lack of legitimate procedures as determined by the Constitution or the law.The move has triggered protests from those in the judiciary.Park Young-jae, head of the National Court Administration, offered to resign Friday, a day after the DP-dominated parliament passed a bill creating a new criminal offense targeting judges and prosecutors who intentionally pervert the course of justice.The National Court Administration is responsible for the administrative affairs of the judiciary, including budget management.Park, a former Supreme Court justice, conveyed his intent to resign to Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, saying he reached the decision after much consideration and discussion both inside and outside the courts, adding that it may help the public and the judiciary.Earlier, Park called for the judiciary’s opinions to be reflected in deliberations for the judicial reform bills pushed by the ruling party.Nevertheless, the DP plans to press on, submitting to the plenary the third and final bill, which would increase the number of top court justices from 14 to 26, vowing to complete the legislative process by Saturday.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News