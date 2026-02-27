79 S. Korean Tourists to Return from Dubai, 330 Remain Stranded

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 79 South Korean tourists is scheduled to return home from Dubai as the Middle East crisis continues to disrupt airport operations.According to sources in South Korea's tourism industry, 40 people traveling on Hanatour package tours departed from Dubai on Wednesday and are expected to return home Thursday afternoon via Taipei.Thirty-nine Modetour tourists who boarded a plane early Thursday are also scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Thursday night after a stopover in Taipei.Travelers from Qatar and other countries in the region are returning home without any disruptions.An estimated 330 people remain stranded in Dubai due to canceled flights, and travel agencies are scrambling to book replacement transportation via Taiwan or Southeast Asia.A travel industry insider told Yonhap News that a government-chartered flight to Oman would help evacuations proceed smoothly, given that the timeline for the normalization of operations at Dubai International Airport remains uncertain.