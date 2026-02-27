Gov't Issues Security Crisis Alert for Oil and Gas

Photo : YONHAP News

The government issued a lowest-tier resource security crisis alert for oil and gas on Thursday amid growing concerns that the Middle East crisis could disrupt energy supply and demand.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced it had placed oil and gas on the lowest-level "watch" alert at 3 p.m. as the conflict prolongs uncertainty across all industries.A resource security crisis alert is issued based on the severity of an emergency and its potential implications for people's lives and the national economy.Thursday marks the first time such a crisis alert has been issued for oil. The government has done so for gas on three occasions: in February of 2008, in January of 2010 and in January of 2011.The oil alert was issued to address potential hiccups in crude imports and increased volatility in the international oil market. The gas alert concerns market uncertainty caused by political instability and geopolitical conflicts in oil-producing countries.