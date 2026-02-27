Finance Minister Orders Review of Price Cap on Petroleum Products

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has vowed to take all possible administrative measures, including setting a price ceiling, after detecting excessive increases in some fuel prices amid the Middle East crisis.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economy Koo Yun-cheol, during a meeting of an interagency task force on consumer prices on Thursday, asked departments, including the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, to consider setting a maximum retail price for petroleum products.Koo said it's too early for global oil prices to be pushing up domestic fuel costs and that raising prices excessively to reap windfall profits was an unscrupulous act that undermines livelihoods.He said the government is operating a joint petroleum market inspection team involving multiple ministries and regional authorities.The minister said that starting Friday, the government plans to conduct more than two thousand special inspections per month in collaboration with police and related agencies.Koo also said the domestic supply of petroleum remains stable, noting that South Korea holds oil reserves well above internationally recommended levels.