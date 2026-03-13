Prime Minister Kim Min-seok Meets U.S. Sen. Andy Kim

Photo : Yonhap / Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has met with Korean American Sen. Andy Kim in Washington and discussed ways to boost South Korea-U.S. cooperation.At the meeting on Thursday, the prime minister briefed the Democratic senator from New Jersey on the progress of economic cooperation between the two countries, including the passage of a special bill to create a fund and mechanisms to deliver on South Korea’s U.S. investment pledge.The prime minister’s office said Friday that the meeting also touched on ways to strengthen strategic cooperation in shipbuilding, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.In particular, the prime minister called for Sen. Kim’s support for the passage of the Partner with Korea Act, which would create a new visa category for highly skilled South Korean nationals with specialized education or expertise.In response, the U.S. senator agreed on the need to improve the visa system to implement South Korea’s U.S. investment pledges and vowed to secure bipartisan support for the bill.He also reaffirmed that there is bipartisan support in Congress for South Korea-U.S. cooperation, including tariff negotiations, while saying New Jersey could serve as a gateway for South Korea-U.S. cooperation.