Netflix Confirms Plans for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang’s Netflix hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” is getting a sequel.Netflix confirmed on Thursday that the follow-up film will also be directed by Kang and Chris Appelhans, adding that it will be the first project out of Netflix’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership with the two.Kang said she feels “immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” adding that “there’s so much more to this world” and “this is only the beginning.”Appelhans said he and Kang are excited to write the characters’ next chapter, to challenge them and to watch them evolve.Since its debut in June last year, “KPop Demon Hunters” has attained more than 500 million views on Netflix.The film, which follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group whose members navigate the challenges of a double life, balancing their music careers with their mission of battling demonic spirits, has nabbed trophies at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.“Golden,” performed by Huntr/x, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and also became the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award.“KPop Demon Hunters” is nominated for two Oscars at Sunday’s ceremony.