Gasoline Prices Drop as S. Korea’s Fuel Price Caps Go into Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

With fuel price caps in place for the first time in 30 years, the nationwide average gasoline price in South Korea has continued to decline.Korea National Oil Corporation’s oil price information system, Opinet, indicated that the average price of gasoline nationwide continued to decline at one-thousand-864-point-07 won per liter as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, down 34-point-71 won from the previous day.Diesel fell 46-point-three won to one-thousand-872-point-67 won per liter, remaining higher than gasoline prices.Fuel prices in Seoul also extended their decline.The average gasoline price in the capital slid 39-point-41 won from the previous day to one-thousand-887-point-64 won per liter while diesel plunged 56-point-83 won to one-thousand-879-point-34 won.International oil prices continued to rise. The benchmark Brent crude for May delivery rose to 100 U.S. dollars 74 cents per barrel as of 6:05 p.m. Korea time Friday from Thursday's close of 100 dollars and 46 cents, after Iran said it will continue blocking the Strait of Hormuz.