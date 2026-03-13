Daytime Industrial Electricity Rates Cut by Up to 16.9 Won per kWh

Photo : Yonhap / LS Cable & System

Industrial electricity rates during daytime hours will be cut by up to 16-point-nine won per kilowatt-hour, while nighttime rates will increase by five-point-one won per kilowatt-hour.The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) announced the seasonal and time-of-use electricity rates on Friday.The overhaul marks the first adjustment to the seasonal and time-based industrial electricity rate system since time-of-use pricing was introduced in December 1977.The change was designed to reflect the growing presence of renewable energy generation in the mix.Under the new plan, the 11 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. slots in spring, summer and autumn will move from peak-load to mid-load hours, while the 6-9 p.m. period will shift from mid-load to peak-load hours.The rate for peak-load hours will be 16-point-nine won per kilowatt-hour lower in summer and winter and 13-point-two won per kilowatt-hour lower in spring and autumn.The ministry and KEPCO also said that on weekends and public holidays in spring and autumn for the hours between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be a 50 percent discount on electricity rates through December 31, 2030.