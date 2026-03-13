Rival Parties Clash over Accusations Surrounding Charges against Pres. Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rival parties are at loggerheads over claims of a supposed deal with prosecutors to drop charges against President Lee Jae Myung. The ruling Democratic Party is pushing ahead with plans for prosecutorial reform despite the brewing controversy over the claims. The main opposition People Power Party, on the other hand, has threatened to impeach Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho over the matter.Koo Heejin has more.Report: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has dismissed claims that a ranking official close to the president asked key prosecutors to drop charges against President Lee Jae Myung as a conspiracy.DP floor leader Han Byung-do said the claims were a conspiracy designed by “dark forces” that seek to impede prosecutorial reforms, and that the party will find the truth behind the claims made on an online news channel, and bring them to justice.This comes amid a brewing controversy after a panelist on a YouTube program claimed that a senior government official had sent messages to several senior prosecutors asking them to drop charges in Lee’s case, which the prosecution allegedly interpreted as an attempt to trade favors for prosecutorial reform.Han vowed that the party will seek a compromise with hardliners to ensure the government’s prosecutorial reform plan proceeds smoothly.People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Song Eon-Seog, on the other hand, said that the accusation calls for an impeachment motion for Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, arguing that he abused his authority.He stated that the crux of the matter is not the so-called deal, but the suspected move to drop charges.Lee faces five criminal charges, including charges under the election law and breach of trust related to a land development scandal.All trial proceedings against Lee were suspended at the start of his five-year term due to presidential immunity, but they are set to resume once he leaves office.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News.