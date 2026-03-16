Trump Calls for Coalition to Secure Strait of Hormuz

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Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says he has demanded about seven countries to form a coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told reporters about his demand Sunday, a day after a social media post in which he singled out South Korea, Japan, and three other countries that rely heavily on oil from the Middle East.Kim Bum-soo fills us in.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing for an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz.Aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump brought up the plan, adding pressure on South Korea and other allies.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It’s a place from which they get their energy, and they should come and they should help us protect it.”Trump declined to name the countries, but in a social media post the previous day, he specified five: South Korea, Japan, China, France and the U.K.He suggested they send warships to protect shipping routes through the narrow waterway.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“Some of the countries have mine sweepers. That’s good. Some of the countries have a certain type of boat that could help us. Some of the countries would be a little helpful. Remember, it only takes a couple of people to screw up the strait, a couple of terror — you don’t need — their military is defeated, but all you need is a few people dropping mines here and there …”Iran has blockaded the strategic strait, where about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply is transported each day.The presidential office in Seoul said Sunday that it will make a decision after a careful review and close communication with Washington.The main opposition People Power Party says the matter requires the consent of the National Assembly, adding that combat is highly likely once troops are sent to the region.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.