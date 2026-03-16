‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Makes Oscars History with 2 Wins for Best Animation, Best Song

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Anchor: “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, made history at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, winning two awards in a first for a K-pop hit. The film received an Oscar for best animated feature and another for best original song.Rosyn Park has more.Report: “K-Pop Demon Hunters” nabbed its first Oscar in Los Angeles on Sunday for best animated feature, beating the likes of “Zootopia 2” and “Elio.”[Sound bite: Award announcement for best animated feature (clip courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 2026)]Actor Will Arnett: “And the Oscar goes to … ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters.’”Creator Maggie Kang took the stage along with co-director Chris Appelhans and producer Michelle Wong.[Sound bite: Maggie Kang (clip courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 2026)]“Thank you to the academy and to all the fans who got us here. And for those of you who look like me, I’m sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here, and that means the next generations don’t have to go longing. This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere.”Kang is the first director of Korean descent to win in the category.The film received its second Oscar of the evening for “Golden,” one of the hits from its soundtrack, and made Academy Awards history by becoming the first K-pop tune to win best original song.[Sound bite: Award announcement for best original song (clip courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 2026)]Musician Lionel Richie: “And the Oscar goes to ... ‘Golden.’”EJAE, who is one of seven credited writers for the song, stressed its message of resilience.[Sound bite: EJAE (clip courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 2026)]“Thank you so much to the academy for this insane award. Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop, but now everyone’s singing our song and all the Korean lyrics. I’m so proud. And I realized the song, this award, is not about success. It’s about resilience.”She received the honor with co-writers Mark Sonnenblik and The Black Label team of Kwak Joong-gyu , Lee Yu-han, Nam Hee-dong, Seo Jeong-hoon and Teddy Park.EJAE, who is also one of the three singing voices of the film’s central girl group, Huntr/x, along with Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, also performed the hit during the ceremony.[Sound bite: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami perform ‘Golden’ from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (clip courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 2026)]Since its release in June last year, “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” a Sony Pictures Animation project released on Netflix, has become a global sensation, with over 500 million worldwide views on the platform.“Golden” made history earlier this year when it became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy for best song written for visual media, as well as nabbing trophies for best original song at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.The biggest winner at the Oscars was “One Battle after Another,” which took home six awards including best picture and best director, while Michael B. Jordan was chosen as best actor for “Sinners” and Jessie Buckley as best actress for her role in “Hamnet.”Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.