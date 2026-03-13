International US Energy Chief Lists S. Korea among Nations That May Help Secure Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright says it’s “quite logical” to have a broad coalition of nations work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil shipping channel, which remains blocked by Iran.



Wright made the comment during an ABC interview on Sunday, emphasizing that all countries depend on products that pass through the strait.



He said China is at the top of the list, along with Japan and South Korea, adding that the energy that comes out of the strait flows to all Asian nations.



When asked in a separate NBC interview what countries have committed to help reopen the strait, Wright said the U.S. has been in dialogue with some of those nations.



This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media Saturday that many countries will send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open and safe.



Trump added that “hopefully” China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others affected by the Iranian blockade will send ships to the area.



Regarding serious concerns about rising energy prices due to the U.S.-led military operation, Wright said Trump needs to act now to stop Iran’s destabilization of the region and end its nuclear ambitions.



Wright said once they are able, “all U.S. military assets” will work to reopen the strait, but right now their focus is destroying Iran’s military capabilities, including those that are used specifically to threaten the strait.



He also said the war with Iran could end in the next few weeks.