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S. Korean Delegation to Discuss Potential Investment Projects with US Officials Wednesday

Written: 2026-03-17 19:35:29Updated: 2026-03-17 19:35:59

S. Korean Delegation to Discuss Potential Investment Projects with US Officials Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. officials will meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss potential investment projects in key American sectors pledged under the two countries' trade deal reached last year.

According to Seoul and foreign reports on Tuesday, the South Korean delegation, mainly comprising officials from the industry ministry, will hold talks with officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce and National Energy Dominance Council. 

Given that the delegation's visit comes less than a week after the National Assembly passed a special bill that supports the investments in the U.S., the two sides are likely to discuss the first project that could be funded.

Nuclear plants may also be on the agenda as South Korea's delegation is said to have been formed under the leadership of the head of the industry ministry's Office of International Trade and Investment who is in charge of duties related to nuclear power plant exports.

The government said it published in its official gazette Tuesday the presidential decree titled “Regulations on the Establishment and Operation of a Provisional Implementation Framework for the South Korea-U.S. Strategic Investments” and put it into effect immediately. 

Seoul is aiming to carry out preliminary reviews and consultations on the investments in line with the 350 billion U.S. dollar investment memorandum of understanding it signed with Washington last November.
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