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Pentagon Official: 'Flexibility' in Asset Redeployment 'Tremendous' Strength of US System

Written: 2026-03-18 09:35:56Updated: 2026-03-18 09:42:18

Pentagon Official: 'Flexibility' in Asset Redeployment 'Tremendous' Strength of US System

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Pentagon official said "flexibility" in military asset redeployment to meet the most urgent needs around the world is a "tremendous" strength of America's system amid rumors that a U.S.-led antimissile defense system could be moved from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East.

The comment from Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey came during a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday in response to a question from Democratic Rep. Ami Bera of California. 

Bera, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, asked how long the U.S. planned to redeploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) system, to which Duffey replied he could not discuss the duration of any particular redeployment.

Though he did not confirm the THAAD redeployment, which The Washington Post reported, Duffey said the U.S. had "full commitment" to its alliance with South Korea and to providing whatever capability it can.

Bera, who is known for his pro-Korea stance, expressed concern about the reports of THAAD redeployment, saying "friends and allies in South Korea" had paid a real price for hosting the system against strong opposition from China.

He said he is concerned that the reports come at a time when North Korea is saber-rattling.
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