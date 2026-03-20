Lee Administration's Blueprint for Inter-Korean Ties Focused on Peaceful Coexistence

Photo : Yonhap Premium News

The government has deliberated a blueprint for the direction of inter-Korean relations for the next five years based on President Lee Jae Myung’s policy of "peaceful coexistence."The government reviewed the five-year plan on Thursday during a meeting of the Unification Ministry's advisory committee on developing South-North ties.Though the previous plan, drafted three years ago under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, prioritized "denuclearization," the latest plan puts "peaceful coexistence" at the forefront.At the beginning of Thursday's meeting, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said the government's goal is peace itself and that its policy does not mandate the use of peaceful coexistence as a tool to undermine or overpower the other side or to pursue unification by absorption.The unification ministry will finalize the five-year plan after it has been reviewed by vice ministers and ministers, then report it to the National Assembly and the public.