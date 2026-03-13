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Lee Urges Vigilance during 'Wartime Economy'

Written: 2026-03-19 18:40:59Updated: 2026-03-19 18:42:45

Lee Urges Vigilance during 'Wartime Economy'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that it is difficult to predict how long the Middle East crisis will last and urged the government to act as if the economy were in wartime.

During a meeting with senior aides at the top office on Thursday, the president said that crises reveal true capability and expressed confidence that the country can overcome the situation.

Lee stressed that his proposed supplementary budget, effectively a “war budget,” should focus on minimizing the impact on people’s livelihoods and supporting economic recovery and that speed is critical.

Lee acknowledged that public officials are working tirelessly and encouraged them to push a little further while keeping in mind the hardships faced by the public.

He called for funds to prioritize areas outside the capital, citing the deeper challenges regional economies face.

Lee added that policy priorities across sectors, including public procurement, research and development and tourism, should place greater emphasis on regional development.
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