Qatar May Declare Force Majeure for LNG Deals with S. Korea, Others

Photo : YONHAP News / Reuters
The head of QatarEnergy says the state-owned firm may have to declare force majeure on long-term liquefied natural gas(LNG) contracts with countries like South Korea after Iran's missile launches knocked out 17 percent of its export capacity.
In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, QatarEnergy CEO and State Minister for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi said the nation could declare force majeure for long-term contracts with South Korea, China, Italy and Belgium for up to five years during repairs.
South Korea is one of Qatar's largest LNG importers with annual shipments of six-point-one million tons under the long-term deal.
The state-run Korea Gas Corporation says the country has reduced its reliance on Qatar's LNG to less than 20 percent by diversifying supply chains with the U.S. and Australia and that it has enough reserve capacity to handle a shortage through the end of the year.
On Wednesday, Israel attacked Iran's main energy source, South Pars gas field, and its infrastructure, after which Iran retaliated by launching missiles at an industrial area housing Qatar's gas facilities that handle 20 percent of the world's LNG supply.