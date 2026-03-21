BTS to End 4-Year Hiatus with Comeback Show in Downtown Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop megagroup BTS is returning after nearly four years with a performance Saturday at Gwanghwamun Square, in the heart of Seoul.With the comeback concert hours away, fans from all over the world began gathering in the Gwanghwamun area from early in the morning.[Sound bite: Rachana Avula - BTS fan fromthe United States]"I am traveling from California. I came for three days to enjoy the comeback concert. I've been a fan for a few years but I have never seen a real album release, so I'm very very excited to see all of them together on stage. Yeah."[Sound bite: Damaria Giraldo - BTS fanfrom Australia]"I mean it's so huge. We all support them, we all support each other. So this comeback means for us, just being together. Celebrating them. Celebrating new era that is coming for BTS and for Army. We are just so excited. We are thrilled."[Soundbite: Anna Esquerre – BTS fan from Peru]“So I like to see them growing up as well as I'm growing up. But as artists, I really like their music like there's a lot of hip hop in this new album and I'ma fan of hip hop outside of K pop.”The “BTS the Comeback Live | Arirang” concert will kick off at 8 p.m., Korean Standard Time, and also be livestreamed by global streaming service Netflix.All seven BTS members will traverse the"King's Road," ​the central stone path within Gyeongbokgung Palace, passing through Geunjeongmun Gate, Heungnyemun Gate and along the Woldae platform in front of Gwanghwamun Gate, before appearing onto the outdoor stage north of Gwanghwamun Square.The performance will feature tracks from the septet's new album "Arirang," which dropped on Friday, as well as well as their hits from previous records.Group front man RM, who reportedly injured his ankle during a rehearsal, will join the other members on stage, according to the group's management agency Big Hit Music, however his performance will be partially limited.