Trump Says S. Korea, Japan, China Have to Get Involved in Keeping Hormuz Open

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Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has again suggested that nations relying on the Strait of Hormuz for energy imports should take responsibility to keep it open. Trump on Friday urged South Korea, along with Japan, China and Europe, to help out, saying that a "simple military maneuver" is needed to reopen the strategic waterway.Kim Bum-soo has more.Reporter: U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to pressure South Korea and other allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, he said countries that rely on the waterway should get involved in helping to keep it open.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: "And do you plan to escort those ships through the Strait of Hormuz with or without allies?")"Well. We're doing very well there. We're very well overall. You know, we don't use the Strait. We don't—the United States. We don't need it. Europe needs it. Korea, Japan, China, a lot of other people. They'll have to get involved a little bit on that one."South Korea imports some 70 percent of its oil from the Persian Gulf.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I love South Korea. We have a great relationship with South Korea where we're helping South Korea a lot."While telling allies to step up, Trump explained that a “simple military maneuver” was needed to keep the strategic choke point open, but that it requires help.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: "You said opening the Strait of Hormuz is a simple military maneuver.)"Very simple.Yes." (Reporter: "But what did you mean by that?")"It's a simple, military maneuver, it's relatively safe. But you need a lot of help. In the sense of you need ships, you need volume. And NATO could help us, but they so far haven't had the courage to do so. And others could help, but, you know, we don't use it. You know, at a certain point, it'll open itself. At a certain point. But we've defeated the enemy, and they are an enemyLater, in a social media post, Trump said, "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated."Global crude prices have spiked since Iran effectively halted traffic through the strait, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil passes.In a report on the economic impact of the Middle East crisis, a South Korean think tank projected that if Iran's shutdown of the waterway lasts more than three months, it would drive up South Korea's average manufacturing costs eleven-point-eight percent.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.