BTS Returns with Comeback Concert in Seoul After 4-Year Hiatus

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop supergroup BTS returned to the stage Saturday with a massive free comeback concert in central Seoul, drawing more than 40-thousand fans from around the world after a four-year break.The "BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang" show began at 8 p.m. Korean Standard Time and was livestreamed globally on Netflix.Fans, including members of the group's ARMY fandom who had gathered since early morning to secure prime spots, erupted in cheers as all seven members appeared on stage.The square glowed with BTS's signature purple light sticks, transforming the area into a sprawling open-air venue. Those farther from the stage watched via large outdoor screens mounted on nearby buildings or on their smartphones.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, between 40-thousand and 42-thousand people were gathered around Gwanghwamun and nearby Deoksugung Palace as of 8 p.m.While 22-thousand official seats were set up for the event, thousands more filled surrounding streets to catch the performance.Authorities implemented heightened security amid concerns over potential terrorist threats, particularly with the influx of foreign visitors and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.About 15-thousand personnel, including police, firefighters and public officials, were deployed on-site.