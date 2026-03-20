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BTS Breaks its Own Record as 'Arirang' Sells Nearly 4 Million Copies on First Day

Written: 2026-03-21 21:33:31Updated: 2026-03-21 21:49:47

BTS Breaks its Own Record as 'Arirang' Sells Nearly 4 Million Copies on First Day

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop supergroup BTS set a new sales record with its latest album, "Arirang," the group’s first release in three years and nine months, selling nearly four million copies on its first day.

BigHit Music, the group's label, said Saturday that BTS's fifth full-length album sold three-point-98 million copies on the day of its release. The album surpassed one million sales in about ten minutes, immediately securing million-seller status.

The group's previous first-week sales record was three-point-37 million copies, set by its fourth full-length album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February 2020.

BigHit Music noted that Arirang exceeded that figure on its first day alone.

The album also topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 88 countries and regions, while the title track "Swim" reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs in 90 markets, including the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and France.

"Swim" is dominating domestic charts as well, with all 14 tracks from the album entering Melon's Top 100.
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