Main Bourse Experiences Black Monday, with KOSPI Receding to 5,400 Mark

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main bourse has experienced a “Black Monday,” with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipping more than six percent to the five-thousand-400 mark, due to the escalation of war in the Middle East.The KOSPI plummeted 375-point-45 points, or six-point-49 percent, Monday to close at five-thousand-405-point-75.The drop came after foreign investors offloaded a net three-point-67 trillion won worth of stocks and institutional investors unloaded a net three-point-81 trillion won.The net selling volume of institutional investors posted a new high.The panic selling came amid surging global oil prices, rising exchange rates and concerns over U.S. interest rate hikes.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by 16-point-seven won, closing at one-thousand-517-point-three won per dollar as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, after investor sentiment contracted on woes over a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.That rate, based on closing prices, is the highest since March 9, 2009, during the global financial crisis.On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, threatening to “obliterate” the country’s power plants unless it fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz.As the deadline draws closer, Iran has pushed back, warning that it will completely shut down the strait if it comes under attack.