Gov't Preparing 3-to-6-Month Outlook Plan in Response to Middle East Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is preparing various scenario-specific countermeasures in response to the growing energy crisis sparked by the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.The presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae revealed the move during a briefing Wednesday explaining that a three-to-six-month plan was being devised, taking into account current and future actions by the main players in the Middle East crisis.Hong Ik-pyo, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, explained it’s a complicated situation that the government is not taking lightly due to the impacts the conflict is having on the domestic and global economies.Hong stressed that even if the war ends, it will take at least four months before energy supply and demand trends, especially those centered on crude oil, normalize, cautioning that the negative impact on South Korea will be more long term.Hong urged the public to trust and follow the government’s policies and measures, adding that the authorities are doing their best to minimize damage to the people during this difficult time.