Central Region, N. Gyeongsang Province to See Dry Weather Again Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul metro area and parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces are set to again witness dry weather on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, a dry weather advisory remains in place for the areas, with authorities stressing the need for caution against wildfires and related risks.Thick fog, limiting visibility to less than 200 meters, is forecast to develop between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the western part of the country.Frost is likely to form in the central region and parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces early Thursday morning.Morning low temperatures will range between one and nine degrees Celsius nationwide, one to four degrees lower than Wednesday’s readings, with daytime highs peaking between 15 and 23 degrees.Seoul will see the mercury drop to seven degrees in the morning before the weather warms up to 19 degrees in the afternoon.