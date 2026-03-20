GM to Invest $600 Million in S. Korean Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

General Motors(GM) says it will ​invest 600 million dollars ​in ​its South Korean ‌unit to upgrade ​manufacturing ​facilities ⁠and ​products in order to strengthen its global competitiveness.GM Korea held a joint event with its labor union at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon to mark the latest investment plan.At the event, GM Korea CEO Hector Villarreal said the investment plan resulted from the success of the global vehicles developed and manufactured in South Korea.He added that since 2018, GM Korea has, with the support of its stakeholders, taken key actions to strengthen its manufacturing operations to support profitability, stressing that the success of the Chevrolet Trax, Trailblazer and other models is “building GM Korea’s reputation as a global small SUV center of excellence.”Villarreal said the 600 million dollar investment will enable the company to introduce new state-of-the-art press facilities that will help it deliver world-class small SUVs to customers around the world, while further improving safety, quality and efficiency on the shop floor.Concerns about GM Korea’s possible exit from South Korea are expected to subside for now, as the latest announcement follows a pledge from GM in December to invest 300 million dollars to upgrade its products in South Korea.